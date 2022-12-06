Treadwell reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Treadwell saw 18 snaps on offense for Seattle in their win over the Rams on Sunday. He caught his only target for one-yard, while chipping in on special teams. He'll work to earn another elevation for Week 14 against the Panthers.
