Treadwell plans to sign a practice squad deal with the Ravens on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Treadwell missed out on a spot on the Ravens' 53-man roster ahead of the 2023 campaign, but it appears as though he'll land a role with the team's practice squad. The 2016 first-round pick appeared in six games with Seattle last year and secured six of 10 targets for 42 yards.