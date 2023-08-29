Treadwell plans to sign a practice squad deal with the Ravens on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Treadwell missed out on a spot on the Ravens' 53-man roster ahead of the 2023 campaign, but it appears as though he'll land a role with the team's practice squad. The 2016 first-round pick appeared in six games with Seattle last year and secured six of 10 targets for 42 yards.
