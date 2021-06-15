Treadwell is trying out for Jacksonville at the team's minicamp, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Treadwell has struggled to make much of an impact over the past few seasons, registering just 15 receptions for 233 yards and three scores over his last two seasons with Minnesota and Atlanta. He'll need to impress at minicamp just to have a shot at becoming a depth receiver for the Jags.