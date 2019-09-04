Laquon Treadwell: Visiting Detroit
Treadwell worked out for the Lions on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Treadwell visited with the Bills earlier this week but left without a contract. The 2016 first-round pick was cut by the Vikings this offseason and is looking to revitalize his career after an unimpressive start. If Treadwell were indeed to latch on with the Lions, he'd likely have to content himself with a depth role behind Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola.
