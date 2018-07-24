LaQuvionte Gonzalez: Heads to waivers
Gonzalez was waived by the Rams on Tuesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Gonzalez was scooped by the Rams in May after going undrafted. His spent his turbulent college career between three teams: Texas A&M, Kansas and Southeastern. He performed well at Southeastern -- a Division II program -- posting school records in receptions (60), receiving yards (1,018) and touchdowns (10).
