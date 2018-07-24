LaQuvionte Gonzalez: Waiver wire bound

Gonzalez was waived by the Rams on Tuesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Gonzalez was scooped by the Rams in May after going undrafted. His college career was turbulent, spending it between three teams -- Texas A&M, Kansas and Southeastern. He performed well at Southeastern -- a Division-II program -- posting school records in receptions (60), receiving yards (1,018) and touchdowns (10).

