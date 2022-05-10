Ogunjobi spent time over the last two days on a free-agency visit with New York, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ogunjobi is looking for a new team to sign with this offseason after his previous three-year, $40.5 million deal with Chicago fell through due to a failed physical in March. The sixth-year defensive tackle failed this test due to issues with his surgically repaired right foot but should still be a desirable free agent for teams around the league in need of a starting-caliber run stopper. Ogunjobi accumulated 49 tackles and a career-high seven sacks over 16 games with the Bengals before suffering a foot injury in the team's wild-card round win over the Raiders in last season's playoffs.