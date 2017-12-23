Larry Pinkard: Reaches injury settlement
Pinkard (concussion) was waived/injured by the Jaguars on Saturday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
The Jaguars are thin at receiver heading into their Week 16 matchup against the 49ers. Thus, they created roster room to add another healthy receiver, which resulted in Pinkard's' exit. He will now be free to look for a new opportunity assuming he clears waivers.
