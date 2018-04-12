Pinkard was waived by the Browns on Thursday.

Pinkard saw all four of his NFL appearances with the Jaguars during the 2017 season, before suffering a concussion. Originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2015, the Old Dominion product has recorded only one catch for five yards in his career, and did not stand out enough to keep a spot on the Browns' offseason roster.

