Larry Pinkard: Waived by Cleveland
Pinkard was waived by the Browns on Thursday.
Pinkard saw all four of his NFL appearances with the Jaguars during the 2017 season, before suffering a concussion. Originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2015, the Old Dominion product has recorded only one catch for five yards in his career, and did not stand out enough to keep a spot on the Browns' offseason roster.
More News
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...