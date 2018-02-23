Larry Pinkard: Waived by Jaguars
Pinkard (concussion) was waived by the Jaguars on Friday.
Pinkard, who was waived/injured by the Jaguars in late December, finished the 2017 season on injured reserve due to a concussion he suffered in Week 14. It isn't clear if he's healthy at this juncture.
