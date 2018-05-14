Larry Rose III: Let go by Titans
Rose was released by the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Rose signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico shortly after the draft. He'll now potentially be a practice squad candidate in Tennessee or look to latch on elsewhere before the start of training camp.
