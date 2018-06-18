Larry Rose III: Waived by Rams

Rose was waived by the Rams on Monday, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.

Rose has been on the roster for a little over a month now, going through OTAs and minicamp with the team. However, the undrafted free agent out of New Mexico State isn't going to make it to training camp, which doesn't bode well for his chances of securing a spot on a final 53-man roster elsewhere. Rose will be subject to waivers before becoming an unrestricted free agent.