Rountree reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Rountree saw some action during garbage time of Sunday's regular-season finale against Denver. The second-year running back wound up playing eight of his 21 snaps on offense, recording three carries for four yards and a one-yard catch during the fourth quarter. Rountree has now recorded 13 carries for 19 yards and two receptions (on two targets) for 14 yards over the final two weeks of the regular season.
More News
-
Chargers' Larry Rountree: Called up again Week 18•
-
Chargers' Larry Rountree: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Chargers' Larry Rountree: Elevated for depth•
-
Larry Rountree: Returns to practice squad•
-
Chargers' Larry Rountree: Elevated to active roster•
-
Larry Rountree: Returns to Chargers' practice squad•