The Chargers waived Rountree on Wednesday.
Rountree finds himself as the odd man out after the acquisition of Sony Michel, who will likely step into a sizable backup role behind Austin Ekeler. As a rookie last season, Rountree appeared in 12 games and rushed 36 times for 87 yards and a score. He was competing for backup slotting heading into Week 1 but struggled to make an impact during limited work in the preseason.
