The Chargers waived Rountree on Monday.
With the 2021 sixth-rounder having been let go by the Chargers, the team's backfield is currently headed by Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller. Rountree, who recorded 13 carries for 19 yards in four games last season, will now look to catch on elsewhere as a depth RB option.
