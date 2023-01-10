Rountree finished the 2022-23 season with 13 carries for 19 yards and caught both of his targets for another 14 yards.

Rountree had a quiet season, as he spent the majority of it on the practice squad and appeared in just four games. The 2021 sixth-round pick finished fifth in yards and touchdowns among all Chargers running backs, and was also the least efficient, as he averaged just 1.5 yards per carry. Rountree's production fell off from his rookie season, as he had more than double the amount of touches and yards he had this year and also found the end zone once.