The Las Vegas Raiders offensive makeover is coming into its final form. After trading for Geno Smith and drafting Aston Jeanty the team drafted Jack Bech 55th overall. We expect Harris will quickly take over the WR2 role behind Jakobi Meyers, and there is an outside shot he could be the team's WR1 as a rookie. That means a little something different in Las Vegas because Brock Bowers is the team's top target.

As a 19-year-old Bech led LSU in receptions (43) on a team with Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas. Last year, he caught 62 passes for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games at TCU. Dan Schneier wrote our pre-draft prospect profile for Bech, touting his extensive route tree and high character while questioning his injury history and ability to beat man-to-man. The bottom line for Dan:

"Bech profiles as a big, physical receiver who might prefer to play outside but can line up anywhere and compete. His route versatility and strong hands only help his case to play sooner than later, though it'll take an uptick in footwork and agility for him to really establish himself as a big-time contributor. Injury concerns exist, and the clock is ticking on his career since he's 23, but he should be a top-three receiver on an NFL team within his first two seasons."

Like most of the Round 2 wide receivers, I don't want to draft Bech before Round 9 in redraft leagues. He'll be behind Bowers and Meyers early in the year, and I question whether he can supplant Meyers as a rookie. In Dynasty, he is my WR40, in the same range as Jayden Higgins and Tre Harris. He's worthy of a pick late in Round 2 of rookie drafts.

What does this mean for the rest of the Raiders?

This is a slight downgrade for Jakobi Meyers because Tre Tucker may have been his biggest target competition at wide receiver before the pick. I still expect Meyers to rank second on the team in target share, but he's a WR3 in redraft. This is a slight boost to Geno Smith, but you're likely only drafting him in leagues where you can start more than one quarterback. I did not adjust my projection of Brock Bowers at all. He is still TE1, worth a pick very early in Round 2.