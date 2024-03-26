LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items and just general things of interest that the coaches from the AFC South said in the media session.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers could add a receiver with the No. 5 overall selection in the NFL Draft, and hopefully that happens with the potential of either Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers being on the board. But new Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said he likes the current group of receivers on the roster, which is led by Quentin Johnston, Josh Palmer and Derius Davis.

"I'm really excited about Quentin, his opportunity," Harbaugh said. "Josh Palmer, Derius. And then it's not even April yet. We got the draft coming, and free agency, too. Free agency lasts before the draft, after the draft. Right now, just couldn't be more excited about getting the players in the building."

Johnston offers the most potential of the current group, and he'll be worth a late-round flier even if the Chargers add receivers in the NFL Draft. Johnston flopped as a first-round rookie at 5.5 PPR points per game in 2023, but there's too much upside to completely ignore him in just his second season.

Palmer is also worth a late-round flier if he remains a top-three receiver on the depth chart. He averaged 10.7 PPR points per game last season, but there's limited upside for him depending on who else the Chargers add.