Murray was signed to the Saints' practice squad Tuesday.
Though he won't be immediately added to the 53-man roster, Murray -- who previously spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Saints -- may not have to wait long to begin his second stint in New Orleans. His addition to the practice squad could hint at some concern about the health of Alvin Kamara (rib) and/or third-stringer/special teamer Dwayne Washington (hamstring), who are both nursing injuries in advance of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Coming off a 2021 campaign with Baltimore in which he tallied 501 yards and six touchdowns on 119 carries to go with 10 receptions for 75 yards in 14 games, the 32-year-old Murray went unsigned in the offseason.
