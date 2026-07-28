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Latrell McCutchin: Waived/injured by Tennessee

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McCutchin was waived/injured by the Titans on Monday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.

The cornerback will revert to the Titans' injured reserve list if he's not claimed by another team, at which point he would need to reach an injury settlement with Tennessee to have a chance to play in 2026. McCutchin signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent back in April. He started all 13 games as a senior for Houston in 2025, recording 52 tackles, nine pass breakups, a sack and a forced fumble.

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