The Texans promoted Lewis from their practice squad Wednesday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Lewis and fellow linebacker Gimel President will both move up to the 53-man roster to fill the vacancies left by Lamarr Houston, who was released, and Ben Heeney, who was placed on injured reserve due to an unspecified issue. Neither Lewis nor President appears likely to see meaningful snaps on defense.

