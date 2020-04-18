Laviska Shenault: Almost 100 percent healthy

Shenault, who underwent core muscle surgery in early April, is expected to be 100 percent healthy in the coming week according to Dr. William Meyers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The "100 percent healthy" designation is almost suspiciously timed for the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft. The confirmation letter was sent to all 32 NFL teams, but Rapoport already suggested earlier this week that NFL teams had "no concerns" about the recovery process. It's possible that even with Saturday's medical clearance, teams might simply not want to deal with any sort of potential recent injury concerns of a player, especially without having their own personnel there to examine. Still, it would be a genuine surprise were Shenault, the Colorado product, to fall any further than Day 2 of the draft.