Laviska Shenault: Avoids surgery

Shenault won't need surgery on his nagging groin/pelvic injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Diagnosed with an inflammation of the pubic bone, Shenault nonetheless hopes to participate in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February. He also has a pro day scheduled for March 11, potentially allowing him to do any drills that he decides to skip at the combine. The Colorado product caught 56 passes for 764 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, a major step back from his 86-1,011-6 receiving line the previous year in only nine games. Even so, Shenault likely will be taken in the first or second round of the upcoming draft.

