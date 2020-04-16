Play

Laviska Shenault: Doing well after surgery

Shenault's core muscle surgery was completed without any problems, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport relays that NFL teams have "no concerns" about the recovery process for Shenault, who is expected to come off the board on Day 1 or 2 of the upcoming draft. The Colorado wide receiver is believed to have undergone surgery at some point in late February or March, after running a 4.58 40-yard dash at the combine. It wasn't a great time relative to the overall standards of his position, but it's a solid result for a guy who weighed in at 6-foot, 227 pounds.

Our Latest Stories