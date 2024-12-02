The Seahawks waived Shenault on Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Shenault's rough performance in Sunday's win over the Jets, which included an ugly fumble after a 10-yard kickoff return that gave the Jets the ball at the Seahawks' 38-yard line, likely led to him being waived Monday. The 2020 second-round pick from Colorado caught all five of his targets for 36 yards and also accumulated 459 kickoff return yards and one kick-return touchdown over 11 appearances this season. He could find work in the near future with a team in need of a kick returner.