The Chargers signed Shenault to the practice squad Thursday.

Shenault was waived by the Seahawks on Monday following a tough outing against the Jets on Sunday. He fumbled the ball twice in that contest, the second of which was recovered by the Jets in Seahawks' territory. Shenault gives the Chargers another return option on special teams, and he could be elevated to the Chargers' active roster for Week 14 against Kansas City if Ladd McConkey (knee) is unable to play.