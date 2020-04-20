Play

Laviska Shenault: Recovers from surgery

Shenault (abdomen) is fully healthy after undergoing core muscle surgery in March, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

The Colorado product underwent the procedure shortly after the combine, and his recovery has gone extremely well. Dr. William Meyers performed the surgery and told NFL teams Sunday that Shenault was going through football drills over the weekend. Shenault's middling combine performance and injury history likely will keep him out of Round 1, but he figures to come off the board at some point Day 2.

