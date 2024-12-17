Shenault reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Shenault was elevated to the Chargers' roster for the second week in a row, failing to record any stats while playing seven snaps on offense and 13 snaps with the special-teams unit in Sunday's 40-17 loss to Tampa Bay. The wide receiver appears to be in line to be elevated again for Thursday night's matchup with the Broncos.
