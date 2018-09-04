Lavon Coleman: Heads to Seahawks practice squad
The Seahawks signed Coleman to their practice squad Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Coleman spent training camp with the Texans but couldn't secure a spot. The undrafted rookie will have the season to develop with the Seahawks, but he's unlikely to be activated unless one of their four suffers a serious injury.
