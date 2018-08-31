Lavon Coleman: Let go by Houston
Coleman was cut by the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
An undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington, Coleman was always a long shot to make the 53-man roster with Lamar Miller, D'Onta Foreman and Alfred Blue all but guaranteed roster spots. Coleman will hope to catch on to a practice squad around the league, where his size could earn him use in pass protection scenarios. The 5-foot-11, 235-pound running back will become an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...