Coleman was cut by the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

An undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington, Coleman was always a long shot to make the 53-man roster with Lamar Miller, D'Onta Foreman and Alfred Blue all but guaranteed roster spots. Coleman will hope to catch on to a practice squad around the league, where his size could earn him use in pass protection scenarios. The 5-foot-11, 235-pound running back will become an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

