Lavon Coleman: Released by Houston
Coleman was waived by the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
An undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington, Coleman was always a long shot to make the 53-man roster with Lamar Miller, D'Onta Foreman and Alfred Blue all but guaranteed roster spots. Coleman will hope to catch on to a practice squad around the league, where his size could earn him use in pass protection scenarios. The 5-foot-11, 235-pound running back will become an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Jamey's Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Jamey's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Review our 12-team PPR draft
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team PPR mock draft at 2 p.m. ET. You can follow...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Deep Sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings looks for a player from each team outside the top 200 by Fantasy Pros ADP who...