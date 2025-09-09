The Jets cut Toafili from the practice squad Tuesday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

The move makes room on the Jets' practice squad for fellow running back Keilan Robinson. Toafili initially caught on with the Jets' practice squad in early September after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. The undrafted rookie out of Florida State will now look to catch on with a team in need of backfield depth.