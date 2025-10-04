The Jets cut Toafili from the practice squad Friday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

The move makes room on the practice squad for fellow running back Avery Williams. It's the second time Toafili has been removed from the Jets' practice squad this season. The undrafted rookie may be invited back with Gang Green at some point this season, but he will now have the chance to explore his options and catch on with a team in need of backfield depth on the practice squad.