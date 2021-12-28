site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lawrence Cager: Added to Browns' practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Cager was signed to the Browns' practice squad Tuesday.
The wide receiver was cut Friday but will return to the team's practice squad Tuesday. Cager has been on the active roster twice this season, failing to log a catch.
