The Giants waived Cager on Wednesday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
In a corresponding move, the Giants signed guard/tackle Justin Pugh to the 53-man active roster. The tight end had played just 24 offensive snaps over five games with the Giants in 2023, recording two receptions for 17 yards.
