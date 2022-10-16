site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lawrence-cager-goes-to-waivers | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lawrence Cager: Goes to waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 15, 2022
at
9:17 pm ET
•
1 min read
The Jets waived
Cager on Saturday.
Cager signed with the Jets back in January, but he'll now become a free agent assuming he isn't claimed by another team during the current waiver period. The 25-year-old tight end has appeared in just four games in his
NFL career.
More News
09/12/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/24/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/12/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
12/28/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
12/25/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
12/20/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 12 min read
Dave Richard
• 22 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read