Lawrence Cager: Joining Gang Green

Cager (ankle) is expected to sign with the Jets as an undrafted free agent, Zach Klein of WSB-TV reports.

Cager missed the final four games of the season for Georgia after undergoing ankle surgery, and he finished his senior year with 33 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns. It's unclear where he stands in his recovery, but he'll likely need a full training camp to have a chance at cracking the Jets' 53-man roster.