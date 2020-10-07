site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lawrence Cager: Managing injury
The Jets placed Cager (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list Wednesday.
Cager's placement on the injured list allows the Jets to restore fellow wideout Donte Moncrief (undisclosed) to the practice squad. Coach Adam Gase said he expects Cager to miss multiple weeks.
