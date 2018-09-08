Lawrence Thomas: Let go by Jets
Thomas was waived by the Jets on Saturday.
If Thomas clears waivers the Jets will likely add the 6-foot-3, 286-pound fullback to their practice squad. The 2016 undrafted free agent played in 17 games with Gang Green in 2016-17, predominantly seeing usage as a blocker.
