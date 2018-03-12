The Dolphins released Timmons on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After spending a decade in Pittsburgh to begin his career, Timmons found new home in Miami last offseason. The marriage got off to a rocky start when he went AWOL in Week 2, which spurred a one-game suspension. Upon his return Week 4, he proceeded to rank among the Dolphins' leading tacklers, finishing the campaign with 84, his fewest since 2009. A reunion with the Steelers is possible, but his old spot on the strong side is currently occupied by dynamic second-year linebacker T.J. Watt. In the end, Timmons' new employer will determine whether he'll continue to churn out tackles during his age-32 season.