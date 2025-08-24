Layden Robinson: Waived/injured by New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots waived/injured Robinson (undisclosed) on Sunday.
The severity and nature of Robinson's injury isn't clear. He would revert to the Patriots' IR if he goes unclaimed off waivers, forcing him to miss the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement is reached with New England. The 2024 fourth-rounder appeared in 13 games (11 starts) for the Patriots in his rookie season.
