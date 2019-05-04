Layton Rabb: Trying out in San Francisco

Rabb worked out for the 49ers on Friday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Rabb finished his career at Midwestern State with the program's second-most passing yards (6,339) and was the first quarterback in program history post two 3,000-yard seasons. The 23-year-old will have an opportunity to try to join San Francisco's quarterback room, which already holds four passers.

Our Latest Stories