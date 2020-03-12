Lee Morris: Impressive pro day
Morris ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at Oklahoma's Pro Day on Wednesday, Gil Brandt of NFL.com reports.
Morris is an interesting under-the-radar prospect who did not receive a combine invite despite strong production at Oklahoma. Over the last two seasons, Morris caught 39 of 50 targets for 787 yards and nine touchdowns, though eight of those scores came in 2018 on 21 receptions. He was used in a hybrid role during his time at Oklahoma, working at H-back and tight end and showed versatility as a route runner. Morris stood out in other tests as well, including a 38-inch vertical jump and a 124-inch broad jump. The vertical jump would have been in the 75th percentile among wide receivers at this year's combine. Morris is a tweener, but a coach looking for a versatile player with solid production and athletic numbers in the later rounds could give him a look.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Opportunity Index
The first Opportunity Index of 2020 is a helpful guide for who needs what in NFL Free Agency...
-
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire may not wow you with his speed, but most of his other attributes...
-
CeeDee Lamb prospect profile
CeeDee Lamb is projected by many to be the top wide receiver in the 2020 Draft class. Jamey...
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...