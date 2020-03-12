Play

Lee Morris: Impressive pro day

Morris ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at Oklahoma's Pro Day on Wednesday, Gil Brandt of NFL.com reports.

Morris is an interesting under-the-radar prospect who did not receive a combine invite despite strong production at Oklahoma. Over the last two seasons, Morris caught 39 of 50 targets for 787 yards and nine touchdowns, though eight of those scores came in 2018 on 21 receptions. He was used in a hybrid role during his time at Oklahoma, working at H-back and tight end and showed versatility as a route runner. Morris stood out in other tests as well, including a 38-inch vertical jump and a 124-inch broad jump. The vertical jump would have been in the 75th percentile among wide receivers at this year's combine. Morris is a tweener, but a coach looking for a versatile player with solid production and athletic numbers in the later rounds could give him a look.

