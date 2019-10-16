LeGarrette Blount: Auditioning in Oakland
Blount worked out for the Raiders on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Blount hasn't taken a snap since the 2018 season, when he played all 16 regular-season games for the Lions. It's unclear what sort of gig Blount could potentially fill in Oakland's backfield, which includes Josh Jacobs, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington, but the veteran has historically played a short-yardage/goal-line role.
