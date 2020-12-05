Blount officially retired from the NFL on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After nine years and seven different teams, Blount will end his professional-football career. The 34-year-old finished with 1,495 carries for a total of 6,306 yards and 58 touchdowns. During Blount's 2016 campaign with the Patriots, the bruising ballcarrier registered a whopping 18 touchdowns despite entering the season as an afterthought. 2018 was officially the last time the veteran saw a NFL snap, ending his career as a Lion.

