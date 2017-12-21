Leighton Vander Esch: Headed to NFL draft
Vander Esch has decided to forgo his senior season at Boise State to enter the 2018 NFL draft, Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reports.
Vander Esch was a key contributor to Boise State's defense during the 2017 campaign, totaling a massive 141 tackles (91 solo) to rank fourth in the country. He also added eight tackles for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles and tied for the team lead with three interceptions. In the process, the junior also racked up numerous accolades that include Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and MVP of the conference championship game. Vander Esch's nose for the football makes him a solid candidate to come off the board in the first two days of the draft.
