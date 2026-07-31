Lenny Krieg: Let go by Green Bay

Krieg was waived by the Packers on Thursday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

The kicker was cut to make room for long snapper Cal Adomitis, who signed with the Packers to fill the role while Matthew Orzech (calf) remains sidelined. Krieg was supposed to compete with Trey Smack for the No. 1 kicker role in training camp, but, at least for the moment, Smack is now the only kicker left on the roster. Krieg might come back when Green Bay decides between Orzech and Adomitis for the snapper position, per Huber.