Lenzy Pipkins: Waived by Colts
Pipkins was waived by Indianapolis on Saturday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Pipkins was waived to make room for tight end Erik Swoope on the 53-man roster. The depth cornerback will become an unrestricted free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
