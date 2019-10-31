The Jets signed Koloamatangi (undisclosed) to the practice squad Wednesday.

Koloamatangi appears to have fully recovered from his undisclosed injury. The 2017 undrafted free agent has yet to make his NFL debut, though he did have a brief stint on the Lions' active roster last season.

