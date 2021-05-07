site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Leo Koloamatangi: Parts ways with Jets
RotoWire Staff
The Jets released Koloamatangi on Friday.
Koloamatangi will now look for another depth opportunity after having opted out of the 2020 season.
